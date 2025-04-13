Über RX Germany

RX Germany bewegt sich mitten in einem der spannendsten und größten Messemärkte sowie Wirtschaftsstandorte der Welt. Unser Portfolio wird geprägt von starken Marken aus den Bereichen Industrie, Gesundheit, Sport, Freizeit und Gastronomie.

Unser Team bringt frische Ideen und neue Produkte in die Märkte und macht unsere Marken, Messen, Plattformen und Veranstaltungsorte zum „Place to be“ für unsere Communities – live, digital und an 365 Tagen im Jahr. 


RX führt über 350 Veranstaltungen in 25 Ländern durch, persönlich und virtuell. Unsere Veranstaltungen sind vielfältige, integrative, wirkungsvolle und kommerzielle Erlebnisse, bei denen Sie Ihr Geschäft aufbauen und erfolgreich sein können, egal wer und woher Sie sind.

Unsere nächsten Veranstaltungen

FIBO
Europe » Germany > Cologne

10th - 13th April 2025

Exhibition Centre Cologne
Event website

Bar Convent Berlin
Europe » Germany > Berlin

6th - 8th October 2025

Exhibition Centre Berlin
Event website

PSI Trade Show
Europe » Germany > Dusseldorf

7th - 9th January 2026

Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre
Event website

ALUMINIUM
Europe » Germany > Dusseldorf

6th - 8th October 2026

Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre
Event website

Wir sind RX

My goal is to create a work environment that helps everybody to find a fulfilling purpose, have fun, be pushed, be accountable and succeed. A place where people feel safe to truly express themselves and have the courage to make the big bets, but also to acknowledge and learn from bets that falter and not be discouraged to try again.

Hugh Jones - CEO RX